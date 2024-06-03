'It's joyful': Emmaus Village Open Day shows new way for dementia care

When people hear of care facilities for people with dementia, their first thoughts normally aren't chickens, a hair dressing salon or virtual reality armchair travel.
But these are just part of day-to-day life for the residents at St Agnes' Catholic Parish's Emmaus Village.
The Port Macquarie innovative community for people living with dementia opened its doors to the public with an Open Day on Saturday, June 1.
Previously known as the Memory Support Village, works for Emmaus Village began in June 2022 with the facility opening earlier this year.
St Agnes' Catholic Parish CEO Tony Leahy said the Open Day was a chance to celebrate years of hard work, planning and construction, and to share with the community just what Emmaus Village is all about.
"Emmaus Village is about more than the sum of its buildings," he said.
"It is and always has been about people - the people who live there, the people who work there, the relationships they build and the freedom and dignity with which they live.
"The vision for Emmaus Village was to create a place where people living with dementia can enjoy a lifestyle that enhances their quality of life, helps them maintain family and social connections, and offers independence with consistency every day."
The 12 home village which can house up to 94 people, groups residents together by their shared life experiences and interests.
The land features a hair salon, corner store, cafe, cinema, wellness centre as well as sign-posted streets and outdoor spaces including a chicken coop and garden potting shed.
Emmaus Village residential services manager Karen Freeman has been managing the community in the past few weeks it has been open.
"It's joyful," she said.
"The amount of feedback we've had- this is the way it's meant to be."
Inspired by the Hogeweyk dementia village concept, the village ensures the residents are involved in day-to-day activities, emulating exactly what they'd normally be doing at home and providing purpose.
With no restrictions, the dementia care model at the village aims to reduce any changed behaviours in people who might have agitated frustration in a traditional dementia care model.
It's an entirely different model for the Mid North Coast let alone most of Australia.
"There are other villages in the country but we're the only regional one," Ms Freeman said.
"So we've got the challenges of how do we staff it, how do we maintain our registered nurse numbers but we're still under the compliance of age care... so it's really exciting to have something different."
Rain couldn't keep the crowds away as families gathered to tour the new village.
In amongst the families with loved ones were locals like Jan Lloyd who had seen and heard the construction of the new village.
She said the noise had been worth it.
"It's quite extensive and it looks very nice," she said.
"I wouldn't mind living here."
Ms Lloyd said that with the ageing population of the local area, a facility like this was needed.
"Nursing homes are at bursting point," she said.
An estimated 421,000 Australians currently live with dementia and an Australian Institute study commissioned by Dementia Australia estimates this number could nearly double in the next three decades.
"Everyone's been touched by someone living with dementia," Ms Freeman said.
"And I think that they're looking for how can we care for them better.
"And it's only going to have greater numbers so I think it's just beautiful that the community is so interested in people living with dementia and what we can offer."
