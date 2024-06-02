'A boots-and-all person': Roger Barlow celebrates 15 years of leadership

Roger Barlow has been recognised for 15 years as president of the Bonny Hills Progress Association (BHPA) in a celebration.
During the joyous gathering on Saturday, May 25, members of the association and representatives from other Bonny Hills community groups and businesses met for a BBQ in his honour.
Mr Barlow has generously volunteered his time to lead the BHPA over the years with a focus on keeping the group cohesive and effective in its collaborative approach to community issues.
Paul Poleweski will be replacing Mr Barlow as president while he fills the role of vice president.
Committee member Kathy Regan spoke of Mr Barlow's unwavering commitment to the community of Bonny Hills.
"If there is a challenging job to be done, Roger will be there doing," she said.
"He doesn't ask people to do things that he wouldn't do."
Ms Regan said Mr Barlow has left his mark all over Bonny Hills through his contribution to the pathways, safety measures along the roads, playgrounds and picnic tables, recreational areas, conservation, beautification and restoration.
"Roger has been a staunch advocate for Bonny Hills and he has also gained the respect of those in Port Macquarie Hastings Council," she said.
"The links he has established with the council have long been recognised and he is not backward in coming forward when a hard discussion needs to take place or an overdue response is still outstanding.
Members of BHPA gifted Mr Barlow a commissioned artwork, Chatter, by local artist Brian Barker.
The artwork is a watercolour featuring glossy black cockatoos, Roger's favourite birds, gathered in a casuarina tree.
At the celebration, Mr Barlow acknowledged the teamwork within the association and the range of issues it covers.
