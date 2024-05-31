Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hastings players score position on Australian Indigenous Netball team

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
May 31 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two local Hastings Valley Netball Association players have scored not only a position on the Australian Indigenous Netball team but have also been given the chance to play overseas at the International Netball Festival later this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.