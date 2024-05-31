Marine Rescue Port Macquarie volunteers recognised for their dedication

Anderson Cameron-Brown and Peter Kowalik have both been awarded five-year service awards for their invaluable contributions to Marine Rescue Port Macquarie and the community.
The awards were presented at the May General Meeting by Zone Duty Operations Manager Rodney Page, who made a special trip for the event. About 100 members of Marine Rescue Port Macquarie attended the ceremony.
"The five-year service medal is a nice achievement that makes me proud," Mr. Cameron-Brown said, now 21, who joined at 16.
"Volunteering is a good way to meet new people and experience things that you might not have ever had the opportunity to do while building up many important skills."
Mr Cameron-Brown's mother, Alison Cameron-Brown, now deputy unit commander operations and a nearly 10-year member, was proud of her son's achievement.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said "without our volunteers, Marine Rescue would not operate".
"Achieving a five-year service award is a testament to their commitment to both the unit and the people of Port Macquarie."
