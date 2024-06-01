Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie's Blake Steep to make NRL debut with Sydney Roosters

By Staff Reporters
June 2 2024 - 4:00am
Port Macquarie's own Blake Steep is set to make his NRL debut with the Sydney Roosters in the clash against the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday, June 2.

