Port Macquarie's Blake Steep to make NRL debut with Sydney Roosters

Port Macquarie's own Blake Steep is set to make his NRL debut with the Sydney Roosters in the clash against the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday, June 2.
Having first signed a contract with the Sydney Roosters Academy in 2020, the Port Macquarie Sharks product has remained committed to the club ever since.
Steep previously told the Port News that he was a lifelong supporter of the tricolours. He said it was a dream come true when he put the Sydney Roosters jersey on for the first time during a trial match against Manly.
Despite facing setbacks, including an ACL rupture that sidelined him for the majority of 2023, Steep has continued to rise through the ranks.
After captaining the Roosters to the minor premiership and within one game of the SG Ball Cup (men's under-19s) grand final in 2024, the 19-year-old earned the team's Player of the Year award.
The lock forward has now been named in the club's team list after being promoted to the squad's top 30 roster earlier this year.
The round 13 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys will be played at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, June 2. The game is scheduled for a 4.05pm kickoff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.