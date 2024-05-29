Late finish at Wauchope prompts Group Three to act

GROUP Three Rugby League will move to ensure a late finish last Saturday at Wauchope isn't replicated this season.
Fulltime in first grade wasn't called until after 5pm, up to half an hour later than usual.
It's understood a junior match was played on the main field earlier in the day and not on the adjacent field and this pushed the day's program back.
The light was fading late in the second half. However, the ground's lighting wasn't switched on as apparently there were technical problems with the system the previous evening. Had there been any lengthy delays in the first grade game or earlier in the day, the match would have ended in darkness.
The club also had worries with the electronic scoreboard/clock, which malfunctioned late in the second half and then shut down. Group officials were keeping time separately on the sideline and were forced to relay word to the referee Rickey McFarlane when it was fulltime.
The Blues will play Forster-Tuncurry at Tucurry this Sunday.
