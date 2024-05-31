Athletes rewarded at Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving's end-of-season bash

The Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving end-of-season celebration drew a full house on Saturday night (May 25), filled with excitement and community spirit.
The annual event celebrates the camaraderie that the club fosters, offering a heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers who keep Flynns Beach safe and run surf education programs like nippers throughout the year.
The night was a real treat, with special guests like elite surf sports athletes Courtney Hancock and Matt Bevilacqua, and a surprise appearance from Bevilacqua's partner, Brielle Cooper.
President Paul Stone kicked things off by interviewing Hancock about her future plans.
Hancock then took the stage to interview life member Fred Middleton, who was awarded 70+ Male Champion for the club.
Middleton continues to inspire members with his dedication, still patrolling and competing, and consistently achieving podium finishes at both the NSW State and Australian Titles.
Club captain Sara Jane Oakeshott recognised patrolling members for their dedicated service. Some of the big winners included:
Younger members also received well-deserved recognition:
Hancock, the MC for the night, introduced Bevilacqua, who felt right at home in the surf club setting, coming from Clifton Beach Surf Life Saving Club in Tasmania.
Hancock asked Bevilacqua about his career, motivations, and journey to becoming a professional Ironman.
Bevilacqua's key advice was to "believe in yourself". He shared that he often wonders what more he could have achieved with greater self-belief earlier in his career.
Now, with newfound confidence, he aims to perfect his performance in the Coolangatta Gold, a race he has already won.
The evening continued with the announcement of the club champions for 2024 and recognition of the fantastic efforts of the U19 male and mixed boat crews this season.
Numerous masters athletes were also acknowledged for securing podium finishes at both the NSW State and Australian Titles.
