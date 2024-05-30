Port Macquarie News' first look inside the new PCYC facility

The Port News got a exclusive first look inside the new PCYC facility ahead of its official opening on Thursday afternoon, May 30.
Located at Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus on Owen Street, the new Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) has been in the works for years.
In a partnership between the PCYC and the NSW Education Department, the multi-sports facility was developed with a focus on creating a safe, comfortable, relaxed and welcoming space for youth.
The building offers new indoor sport courts, gymnastics, gym facilities, and multipurpose rooms.
There is also a permanent space for the Hastings Secondary College's Clontarf Academy.
Hastings Secondary College Deputy Principal Geoff Duck has been working on the project since 2017 to develop a building that benefited all in the community.
"The vision statement is to create a lighthouse model for empowering and engaging the whole community through education, sport and recreation," he said.
Mr Duck said the college has a wonderful history with outstanding student athletes who have gone on to compete around the world.
"To provide a facility where aspirational students can train, is really important, as well as bringing along the rest of the student community.
"You learn a skill set from dedicating yourself to training," he said.
The shared-use facility accommodates the PCYC outside school hours and students from both campuses during classes, activities and workshops.
PCYC Manager Erin Perkins spoke of the importance of children and teens having easy access to the space, programs and a youth engagement officer.
"The PCYC is about young people and delivering youth programs," she said.
"This is a place for young people to feel like they are safe and to touch base with our staff."
The PCYC already provides locations for multiple groups and activities, such as senior table tennis, development programs, wheelchair basketball, driving programs, boxing and fitness classes.
Ms Perkins said ever since the club soft opened on April 15 for school holidays the membership base has been rapidly growing.
"The community interest and support has been overwhelming with a number of people reaching out to us asking how to get involved."
The official opening will be held on Thursday afternoon, May 30 with representatives from the NSW Police Force, PCYC NSW and government officials attending.
