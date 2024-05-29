Maroro Outriggers' Golden Masters Crew shines at national championships

The Golden Masters Crew from Port Macquarie Maroro Outriggers is a testament to the adage "age is just a number".
Comprising six paddlers, all over 60 years old, the dedicated team trains rigorously 3-4 times a week in preparation for regattas.
At the Outrigging National Championship Titles in Mooloolaba, the Golden Masters Crew made club history.
In the 18km Long Course marathon race, they secured a silver medal, with the crew from Noosa Heads finishing ahead of them and the crew from Mooloolaba behind them.
This marked the first time a women's crew from the Port Macquarie Maroro Outriggers club has achieved this feat.
In the 10km Short Course, they earned a bronze medal, with the crew from Noosa Heads finishing ahead of them and the crew from Mooloolaba behind them.
Under the guidance of coach Karen Newman, who has trained the crew for several years, they have excelled at club, state, and national levels.
