Could parking at Port's Regional Stadium be reduced? Landowners to sell

With the Hibbard Sports Club collapsing into liquidation earlier this month, concerns are now being raised about the future of parking at Port Macquarie's Regional Stadium.
Director at Shaw Gidley and liquidator of Hibbard Sports Club Ltd, Ben Ismay said the decision was made to put the business into liquidation and sell off the assets after a creditors meeting on Friday, May 17.
With the sale of the land and assets now imminent, landowner Rick Flanagan said he hopes Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will take ownership of the carpark.
"I have developers that want to buy the land, but I really want to see it go to the council so our sporting community won't miss out," he said.
Chairman of Group Three Rugby League and Port City Breakers president Geoff Kelly said Regional Stadium does have allotted parking on the eastern side of the stadium and directly in front of the grounds.
"Unfortunately the main area of the carpark is owned by Hibbard and it will cause bigger issues if it's sold [to developers]," he said.
"There's limited carparking as it is and on bigger game days it can push parking back down onto Hastings River Drive."
Kelly said Group Three hopes there is "some way around" stadium users being able to continue using the carpark.
"Maybe the council can assist, or whoever buys the land even opening up that part of the carpark would help," he said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson said the council has "received no formal offer to purchase the carpark".
Mr Flanagan said he will be meeting with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council representatives on Friday, May 31 to discuss the future of the carpark.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.