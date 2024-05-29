Port Macquarie News
Teenager to face court for alleged high-range drink driving and cocaine

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 29 2024 - 10:08am, first published 10:03am
An 18-year-old man on a P2 licence has been arrested for allegedly driving dangerously, registering a high-range blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and testing positive for cocaine.

