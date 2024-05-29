Teenager to face court for alleged high-range drink driving and cocaine

An 18-year-old man on a P2 licence has been arrested for allegedly driving dangerously, registering a high-range blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and testing positive for cocaine.
Around 12.30am on May 26, police from the Mid North Coast Highway Patrol detected a black Ford Ranger utility travelling at 109 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Oxley Highway, Wauchope.
The driver then allegedly began driving erratically, swerving within his lane, flashing high beams, and beeping the horn.
His speed allegedly increased to 115 km/h, and he crossed onto the incorrect side of the road over the double unbroken lane line.
The 18-year-old driver was eventually stopped on Rawdon Island Road, Sancrox, where he presented his P2 provisional driver's license to the officers.
A preliminary breath test allegedly showed a positive reading, prompting his arrest and transportation to Port Macquarie Police Station. A second breath analysis allegedly revealed a high-range BAC of 0.153.
In addition to the breath test, the driver underwent a drug test, which allegedly returned a positive result for cocaine. A secondary drug test allegedly confirmed the presence of cocaine in his system.
The driver was issued a Court Attendance Notice for "Drive with high range PCA and Illicit drug," "Drive with High range PCA," and "Drive manner dangerous."
He is scheduled to appear before the Port Macquarie Local Court on July 3, 2024.
His license was confiscated and suspended immediately.
