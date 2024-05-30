Mini Woolies gives big opportunity for TAFE NSW Port Macquarie students

A Port Macquarie TAFE NSW classroom has converted to a Mini Woolworths supermarket to give local students with disabilities hands-on learning.
The Mini Woolies officially opened on Tuesday, May 28 with teachers, students and Woolworths staff celebrating the new facility.
TAFE student Brendan Hegarty said the new Mini Woolies would help build up his confidence.
"It was alright," he said.
"I got the hang of it pretty well."
Mr Hegarty who has ADHD, language delay and learning disability, is currently studying a Certificate II in Retail at the Port Macquarie TAFE.
"I had a bit of a bad history with my jobs so I really wanted to improve my work skills and just build up a better resume and better work experience," he said.
The Mini Woolies simulates the operation of an actual supermarket with baskets, shelving for groceries, tickets, signage, uniforms and two registers.
Port Macquarie TAFE NSW head teacher of retail Leanne Wiseman said that the Mini Woolies was a fantastic opportunity for students with a disability.
"There's not too many specific programs out there like this," she said.
"It's going to give our students real life immersive experiences in a retail supermarket environment.
"We'll be teaching them communication skills, point of sale skills, receiving and handling stock skills which are all very relevant to working in a Woolworth supermarket."
The new facility allows local students to learn in a safe, inclusive and relaxed environment.
"It's just getting them prepared for that step up when they're really to roll out into a real life supermarket," Ms Wiseman said.
The site is just one of four current Mini Woolies with TAFE NSW with seven sites in total expected to be opened across the state by 2024.
Woolworths Group is currently in discussion with TAFE about future sites in 2025.
Woolworths Group general manager of enterprise operations and the Mini Woolies program Sarah Corey said that every Mini Woolies that is opened is an exciting day.
"We are thrilled and delighted with every single site that we open because it just provides those extra benefits and extra skills for the young adults in our local communities," she said.
"To be up here in this region is just absolutely fantastic, to finally get a Mini Woolies site here to help the Port Macquarie community."
The sites were selected by TAFE after they completed an assessment of locations in NSW based on their requirements to provide the facility, the number of students and the cohorts that they have.
The Port Macquarie campus is the first Mid North Coast location to have the Mini Woolies facility.
It joins over 60 sites across Australia and New Zealand that the Woolworths program in partnership with Fujitsu have established over six years.
TAFE NSW Director Supply Chain and eCommerce Mark Primmer said that the facility at the Port Macquarie campus will offer more people with disabilities the opportunity to explore retail career pathways and gain job-ready skills.
"These new state-of-the-art facilities will enable students to gain real-world practical skills using the latest industry-standard equipment, helping to engage students in meaningful employment," he said.
Already students are reaping the rewards of the new Mini Woolies.
Local Woolworths staff visited the site before the opening to show students and staff how to use the registers.
From that training, a student was invited back to do interviews and present his resume to the local supermarket.
"So we're already seeing some really great outcomes," Ms Wiseman said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.