Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

School students give new Bain Park playground the tick of approval

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 28 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new $2.3 million playground at Wauchope's Bain Park has been given the tick of approval from St Joseph's Primary School Year 6 students.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.