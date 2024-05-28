School students give new Bain Park playground the tick of approval

The new $2.3 million playground at Wauchope's Bain Park has been given the tick of approval from St Joseph's Primary School Year 6 students.
Ebony Munt said she will be coming down to the new playground with her friends.
"I like how there's a lot of different things to play on so different ages can play here," the 11-year-old said.
Riley Serson said he's looking forward to trying out the BMX track.
"The BMX track looks really cool," he said. "You can get your bike or scooter and enjoy it."
The Year 6 student said the new playground is "really cool" and that he's looking forward to using the space.
"I think it will really help the community as well," he said.
The playground was officially opened on Tuesday, May 28 by Port Macquarie-Hastings (PMHC) Mayor Peta Pinson, Member for Oxley Michael Kemp and council staff.
The Bain Park and play space was enabled with funding of $1.45 million under the NSW Public Spaces Legacy program, which delivers vital infrastructure for communities to love the place they live.
A further $750,000 was contributed by Port Macquarie Hastings Council (PMHC) for pathways, public areas, and other infrastructure, and $100,000 was provided towards the construction of the BMX pump track under the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Mayor Pinson said the project was a "multi-government collaboration".
"This type of infrastructure and projects do not occur easily," she said. "This project has also come about through the council's engagement with the community.
"I know how much this park means to the Wauchope community, and I want to thank all those - not least the NSW Government for its financial contribution to the project - for bringing this important park upgrade to fruition."
PMHC engaged B&K Revegetation & Landscaping to deliver the project which includes elements of the first two stages of the broader Bain Park Masterplan.
These stages include upgrades to the High Street entry, a circular pathway with landscaping and lighting and upgrades to the Avondale Street park access.
The space has benefited from the installation of public artworks designed by local artists Stu Doherty and Angela Roberts. The High Street entry works have been wrapped in steel sheets fabricated by local manufacturer, Bennetts Steel.
The centenarian plaques, which were removed for safekeeping during the works, will be reinstalled in the same area.
"Parks are more than just play spaces, they're where the community can come together and they're about culture as well," Mayor Pinson said.
Member for Oxley Michael Kemp described the new play space as "fantastic" and said it has already been popular with locals.
He said the former Coalition Government introduced the Public Spaces Legacy Program to create a lasting legacy.
"This playground will be a legacy for Wauchope," he said.
"The revitalisation cements Bain Park as a strong community asset for future generations, allowing our young families to enjoy new play spaces and individuals to engage in an interactive and vibrant outdoor area."
PMHC Community Place group manager Lucilla Marshall thanked the council staff for all of their work on the project.
"It has been a labour of love for us," she said. "It's so exciting that this project is finally open."
The delivery of the Bain Park upgrade is the third Public Spaces Legacy project that has been delivered by the NSW Government in the Port Macquarie Hastings Council region, alongside the Town Beach Amphitheatre and Westport Park water playspace.
