Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'That was stupid': P-plater caught speeding more than 70km/h over the limit

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 28 2024 - 10:21am, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 22-year-old was allegedly travelling at 145 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on the Oxley Highway in Port Macquarie. Picture, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police - NSW Police
The 22-year-old was allegedly travelling at 145 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on the Oxley Highway in Port Macquarie. Picture, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police - NSW Police

A 22-year-old man on a P1 licence has had his licence suspended for driving 75 km/h over the speed limit on the Oxley Highway in Port Macquarie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.