'That was stupid': P-plater caught speeding more than 70km/h over the limit

A 22-year-old man on a P1 licence has had his licence suspended for driving 75 km/h over the speed limit on the Oxley Highway in Port Macquarie.
Around 9:55 PM on May 25, officers from the Mid North Coast Highway Patrol clocked a white Yamaha motorcycle travelling at 145 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.
The 22-year-old was stopped and produced his P1 Provisional rider's licence to police. When questioned about the speed, he allegedly said, "That was stupid."
He was fined $2,794 for exceeding the speed limit by over 45 km/h, receiving six demerit points. '
His license was immediately confiscated and suspended for six months, and the motorcycle's registration plate was seized for three months.
The incident comes shortly after National Road Safety Week, an annual initiative by the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) Group in partnership with road safety organisations and the government.
The movement encourages the public to slow down and help save lives on the roads.
