Jack Chapman's hat-trick leads Kendall Blues to victory over Marlins

Jack Chapman's hat-trick paved the way for the Kendall Blues as they secured a convincing 47-22 win against the South West Rocks Marlins on Saturday, May 24.
The first half saw both teams exchanging tries and displaying impressive defensive efforts, with the Blues edging ahead 22-16 at halftime.
The Marlins, led by Josef Barber's double and Raymond Chapman's try, fought hard but struggled to contain the Blues' relentless attack.
Anthony Cowan's kicking game added valuable points for the Marlins, but it was not enough to match the Blues' intensity.
As the game progressed, the Blues continued to press forward, with Ryan Long scoring a double and Kaine Cafe and Jack Mansfield also crossing the try line.
Alex Pearce's accurate kicking further extended the Blues' lead, with four goals and a field goal.
Marlins coach Grant Schubert said he was happy with his team's effort despite the loss.
"We didn't really touch the ball in the first 10 minutes, so I was happy to only be down 22-16 at halftime," he said.
Schubert said he saw some "good signs" in the game.
"I was really happy with the effort," he said. "Kendall has a really young and strong side, so when we give them good ball, they're able to make the most of it.
"I think our resilience and effort is great, but we probably just need to work on a bit of urgency with our defence."
In other games, Beechwood Shamrocks dominated Long Flat with a commanding 52-12 victory, while the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays triumphed over the Lake Cathie Raiders with a final score of 54-22.
