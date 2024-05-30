Health district $50m in the red; staff concerns of 'unsafe' patient care

Workers at Port Macquarie Base Hospital (PMBH) are concerned about "unsafe" staffing conditions for patients and healthcare staff.
The Port Macquarie News has been informed of a notice circulated to a number of hospital staff on May 20 detailing "Phase 1 of the Financial Sustainability Program for the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD)".
The correspondence stated that the MNCLHD is "$50 million over budget" and as an organisation has been "asked to reduce costs where possible".
Nursing staff contacted the Port News and raised concerns that making changes for staff to take on higher patient loads to lower the health district's budget is "unsafe for patients".
"In one ward we are funded for six beds, but we are regularly filling 12," one staff member said. "My NUM (nurse unit manager) is constantly asked why our unit is over budget and it's because we have so many patients.
"If we turn them away and don't treat them, they'll die."
The correspondence to staff stated that over the past six months changes have been made to the Individual Patient Special (IPS) process. Patient 'specialling' means keeping the patient in sight at all times and carefully monitoring them.
At PMBH, "a special will not be required within the first eight hours ... unless there is a high risk", the notice stated.
Hospital staff who contacted the Port News said this means staff are more spread out among patients, leading to "unsafe staffing levels".
"It's getting really dangerous," they said.
Overtime issues were also raised. Staff were told that there is a "high amount of overtime" and staff are "required to reduce when possible".
It also states that the current staffing climate remains challenging to source casual and permanent staff.
"The pay is so much better in Queensland and that's why we're losing a lot of staff from our hospitals," PMBH staff told the Port News.
When contacted by the Port News, the MNCLHD did not deny the district is $50 million over budget.
A MNCLHD spokesperson said they value staff and the "important role they play in the continued delivery of excellent healthcare" to the community.
"MNCLHD takes any concerns raised regarding patient care very seriously," the spokesperson said.
"We carefully and responsibly manage the services we offer to provide high-quality, timely, equitable and accessible patient-centred care."
MNCLHD said PMBH has increased its workforce by 21 per cent from 789 in 2018-19 to 956 in 2023-24 and has a retention rate of 86 per cent.
"We are working to optimise the efficiency of services we provide by improving rostering practices, ensuring that Nursing Hours Per Patient Day levels are met and reducing overtime, agency and locum costs," the spokesperson said.
Staff who contacted the Port News said changes to working conditions at PMBH are needed now.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) General Secretary Shaye Candish said the union is "very concerned" about changes to staffing at PMBH.
"It is alarming that nursing staff are bearing the brunt of the MNCLHD's financial pressures," she said.
"Cost-cutting measures like these have a significant impact on staff and their already stretched workloads, as well as compromising on the delivery of safe patient care."
Ms Candish said the union is seeing these types of budgetary measures too frequently across local health districts.
"Hospitals must be adequately funded and resourced, so staff and patients don't suffer the consequences," she said.
"We are concerned changes to rostering and shifts could exacerbate staffing shortages and lead to higher staff turnover."
The NSWNMA plans to raise these concerns about staffing changes with the MNCLHD management.
Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park also provided a comment regarding the health district's financial position, saying it won't be easy to "undo 12 years of neglect of our healthcare system under the Liberals and Nationals".
"We are determined to begin," he said.
"We are rebuilding our healthcare system so people can receive the care they deserve when they need it."
Minister Park said the government is looking at building an engaged, capable and supported workforce by beginning to implement safe staffing levels, abolishing the wages cap, introducing health worker study subsidies, and making 1112 temporary nurses permanent.
"And we are improving access to care in our regional, rural and remote communities, including through doubling rural health incentives, boosting doctors in regional GP surgeries, rolling out key worker accommodation, and delivering an extra 500 regional paramedics," Minister Park said.
The MNCLHD spokesperson said the district is "adapting to a changing healthcare sector" and "strengthening the system for the future".
"Attracting and retaining healthcare staff to rural and regional areas is a long-standing, fundamental health problem," the spokesperson said.
PMBH's nursing workforce includes permanent, casual, temporary and part-time staff.
