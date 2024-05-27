Port Saints dominates Macleay Valley Rangers in Zone Premier League

The Port Saints have finished their weekend game against the Macleay Valley Rangers victorious, adding another win under their belt in the Zone Premier League 2024 season.
The visiting team kept up the intensity throughout the match, starting off strong despite efforts from Rangers Chad Applegate and Jordan Clarke to create opportunities for the home team.
A missed opportunity at the start of the game and later a missed penalty shot didn't put off the Saints, with Zane Haywood scoring the first goal for the team.
"The boys were very... ready after all the rain that we had and we could train for a couple of weeks," Saints coach Luca Paolacci said.
"Every single [player] played with the right intensity [and] they gave the best of themselves."
Coming into the second half, the Saints maintained their control of the game with Chaichote Panasampon, Josh Gardner and Travis Pascoe scoring the remaining goals of the team.
Paolacci said he was happy with the 4-0 victory.
"The Rangers never gave up," he said.
"Even when they were 4-0 down, they pushed hard.
"But the boys- every single one played their best...I don't think the Rangers could do much more than that."
It was a special start of the game for the Macleay Valley Rangers with life member and original Ranger Keith Morn celebrating his 80th birthday.
Rangers players and club members formed a guard of honour as Morn walked the first grade game ball out.
"We had a reveal day where we named the bar area Keith's Corner," Rangers coach Jason Coleman said.
"To have him carry the match ball and stand with First Grade was an honour to pay homage to a true legend of the club."
The Rangers suffered having key players away for the match with additional team mates having to withdraw during the game due to injuries.
But the team won't have long to rest.
An upcoming game to make up for the first round that was cancelled due to wet weather is scheduled to take place against the Camden Haven Redbacks on Wednesday, May 29.
But Coleman said getting the games were good for the team.
"We need to be getting game time," he said.
"We've been getting washed out or we're having byes- we need to be playing."
Coming into the Redbacks game, Coleman said his team will need to improve in areas.
"I think what we need to bring to the table is we need to...work on our intensity," he said.
"What it came down to on the weekend, they [the Saints] wanted the game more than we did.
"Obviously when you're going to a competition after winning last year, everyone wants to knock you off."
The Saints will also be facing the Redbacks later in the week on Saturday, June 1.
"It's another game," Paolacci said.
"It's not easy to play them but I think winning against the Rangers will give some confidence to the boys."
