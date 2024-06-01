'Memories in melodies': singing therapy in Port Macquarie

A remarkable singing group for those living with dementia and Parkinson's, and their careers, is starting up in Port Macquarie.
The Greater Port Macquarie Dementia Friendly Community Alliance (DFCA) in partnership with Soul Sounds Music Therapy has launched a singing group to improve wellbeing and keep minds active, with its first session on June 17.
The idea for the choir 'Memories in Melodies' originated from registered music tTherapist Phoebe Thompson-Star, who is passionate about using music to support those living with dementia and Parkinson's.
"Music not only keeps the mind active and maintains cognitive function, but shows significant benefits in its ability to improve quality of life and increase feelings of social connection.
"When we engage with music every part of the brain activates at once, creating a very meaningful gateway to communication and memory."
She said the group will aim to provide a sense of support and belonging, creating a space for carers and loved ones to build social connections and connect through shared experiences.
When Ms Thompson-Star approached Port Macquarie's DFCA with the idea to start up a group in the area she was met with support.
President of the DFCA Steve Bryant expects there to be large interest from members of the community to join 'Memories in Melodies'.
"We know the Port Macquarie region has one of the highest prevalence of dementia in Australia," he said.
"By supporting projects such as this we are providing opportunities for people living with dementia and Parkinson's to join a group that is understanding and tailored to their needs."
A similar group, the 'Forget Me Nots' was established in Grafton six years ago and has been going strong ever since.
'Memories in Melodies' has been made possible with a grant from Port Macquarie Hastings Council.
For people living with dementia or Parkinson's wanting to join "Memories in Melodies", its first session is Monday, June 17 at 10am.
To register, call 0493 758 540, email soulsoundsmusictherapy@outlook.com or visit the dementia friendly Port Macquarie website.
