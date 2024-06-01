Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News
'Memories in melodies': singing therapy in Port Macquarie

By Staff Reporters
June 1 2024 - 10:00am
A remarkable singing group for those living with dementia and Parkinson's, and their careers, is starting up in Port Macquarie.

