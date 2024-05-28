Sharks defend unbeaten streak with win over Port City Breakers

While the Port Macquarie Sharks defended their unbeaten streak with a dominant 36-0 victory over the Port City Breakers, coach Mat Hogan said he was concerned about a recurring trend in their games.
Despite the Breakers' best efforts and sustained pressure near the Sharks' try line, they were unable to break through the Sharks' defensive wall.
Tries from Corey Lewis, Mitchell Squire, and Koby Smith gave the Sharks the lead at halftime.
The lead was further extended with another try from Squire, along with two more tries from Malachi Joseph and Jack Lund, resulting in the final score of 36-0.
The win makes it three in a row for the Sharks.
While Port Macquarie Sharks coach Mat Hogan was "proud" of the team's defensive efforts, he noted a concerning trend of the opposition camping on their tryline.
"We've had one try scored against us in three games, but we shouldn't be giving the other team as many chances to score," he said. "It's becoming a pattern for us."
Hogan said the consistent turnovers "could come back to bite us soon."
"You can't keep giving the opposition opportunities because at some stage, there's going to be a crack," he said.
While pleased with their defensive record, Hogan said the team needs to improve their attacking play.
"We're a long way off where we need to be, particularly attack-wise," he said. "It's something we need to tidy up, but that will come with more games."
Currently second on the Group 3 Rugby League ladder, Hogan said the Sharks are focused on maintaining their form.
He warned against complacency ahead of their match against the Macleay Valley Mustangs in Kempsey.
"Macleay can beat anyone if they play their brand of footy," he said. "We're not going to take them lightly and will make it tough for them.
"I think when we play controlled footy, we're at our best."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.