Man airlifted to Port Macquarie Hospital

A man has been airlifted to Port Macquarie Hospital following a motorbike accident yesterday, Saturday May 25.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team was called to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics around noon to treat a man aged in his 50s following the accident at Yarrowitch.
He was treated at the scene for leg injuries before being flown to hospital.
No further details are available.
