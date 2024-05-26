Wauchope makes it a blue day for lethargic Wingham Tigers

The Blues walloped a lethargic Wingham side 38-10 with fullback Owen Blair running in three brilliant tries. Blair is the best broken field runner in Group Three and the Tigers struggled to contain him all game. His second try was one for the ages. Blair sprinted into space on halfway, kicked over the fullback to regather at pace and planted the ball over the tryline. The conversion by veteran centre Sam Watts increased the lead to 30-10 and ended whatever faint hope the Tigers had of rescuing the game.