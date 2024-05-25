Port Macquarie News
Vikings celebrate charity day with a win over arch-rivals Port Pirates

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated May 25 2024 - 5:55pm, first published 5:39pm
Hastings Valley Vikings player David Tunstead all smiles after his side's victory. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
The Hastings Valley Vikings celebrated their charity day with a hard-fought 41-24 win against their local arch-rivals, the Port Macquarie Pirates, at Oxley Oval on Saturday (May 25).

