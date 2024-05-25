Vikings celebrate charity day with a win over arch-rivals Port Pirates

The Hastings Valley Vikings celebrated their charity day with a hard-fought 41-24 win against their local arch-rivals, the Port Macquarie Pirates, at Oxley Oval on Saturday (May 25).
The day wasn't just about the game; it was about raising funds for Australian Deaf Rugby.
The Vikings wore special jerseys designed for the occasion, which were auctioned off after the first-grade game, with all proceeds going towards supporting the Australian Deaf Rugby team's tour of South Africa in August.
The Australian Deaf Rugby team is made up of deaf and hard of hearing players from all over the country.
In a special moment for the club, Port Macquarie's Noah Thick, who is also a member of the Australian Deaf Rugby team, made his first grade debut for the Hastings Valley Vikings.
Hastings Valley Vikings president Craig Smith said it was an "easy choice" to support the Australian Deaf Rugby team this year.
"We're raising some much-needed money to help the players get over to South Africa," he said. "We're hoping to raise $10,000 today that will go towards the team.
"It's been a great turnout, and the community has been fantastic in supporting this cause. It's our sponsors' day as well, so it's been a really great community day."
Australian Deaf Rugby head coach Dave Kearsey and vice-captain Jack Cale attended the game.
"We're very thankful to the Vikings for supporting us today," Kearsey said. "It's great to see the community come together for this cause."
Cale said the team appreciates the community's support.
"There's been a lot more awareness raised since our last tournament, so we're really happy to see that support," he said. "To have a rugby team run out onto the field with our side's crest on it means a lot.
"We're very appreciative of the support, and we hope we can do the community proud."
Cale said the funds raised would go a long way for the team.
"With the money being raised, it helps the guys realise dreams that they probably didn't even know they had. It helps the players get over there and experience something truly special."
Full gallery and match report to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.