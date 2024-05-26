Change to traffic conditions on the Oxley Highway at Ellenborough

Motorists are to advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Oxley Highway, Ellenborough, to carry out maintenance work on the Toms Creek and Double Gully culverts.
Work on the highway will start on Tuesday, May 28 and be carried out from 6.30am to 5pm seven days a week.
The maintenance work is expected to be complete in about seven months, weather permitting.
A single lane closure with stop/slow arrangements and a 40km/h speed limit may be in place during work hours for the safety of motorists and workers.
Motorists should allow up to five minutes extra travel time, are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
