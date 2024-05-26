Port Macquarie News
Change to traffic conditions on the Oxley Highway at Ellenborough

By Staff Reporters
May 27 2024 - 9:00am
Map of changed traffic conditions on the Oxley Highway. Picture supplied
Motorists are to advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Oxley Highway, Ellenborough, to carry out maintenance work on the Toms Creek and Double Gully culverts.

