Essential bridge maintenance on the Oxley Highway to change traffic conditions

Motorists are to be advised of overnight traffic conditions starting Sunday, May 26 on the Oxley Highway to carry out essential bridge maintenance work on Thone River Bridge west of Wauchope.
To minimise impact to motorists, the work will start on May 26 and be carried out from 6pm to 5am for an expected five nights, weather permitting.
During work hours, there will be single lane alternating traffic flow arrangement and a 40km/h speed limit for the safety of the motorists and workers.
Motorists should allow up to 10 minutes extra travel time.
There will also be a load limit in place for the duration and work. Vehicles over 10 tonne will not be able to access Thone River Bridge and should seek an alternate route.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
