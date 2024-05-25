Port Macquarie News
Essential bridge maintenance on the Oxley Highway to change traffic conditions

By Staff Reporters
May 25 2024 - 10:00am
Motorists are to be advised of overnight traffic conditions starting Sunday, May 26 on the Oxley Highway to carry out essential bridge maintenance work on Thone River Bridge west of Wauchope.

