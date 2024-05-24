Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Alex McNaught creates sand art in an hour to recognise Lifeline volunteers

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 25 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie photographer turned sand artist Alex McNaught has created over 50 artworks in the sand at Oxley Beach over the past three months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.