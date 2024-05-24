Alex McNaught creates sand art in an hour to recognise Lifeline volunteers

Port Macquarie photographer turned sand artist Alex McNaught has created over 50 artworks in the sand at Oxley Beach over the past three months.
He said he turned to sand art after he first got the idea over Christmas.
"The weather wasn't very good and I wasn't doing my normal levels of photography, so I was looking for a new creative outlet," he said.
"I was aware of other sand artists, but knew I wasn't going to be able to draw as well as them, but decided I would start anyway."
Alex said he started building his artwork designs from a simple straight line and a circle. He plots out each design on paper and creates lines in the sand so the artwork is in proportion and at the correct angle.
"Everything is about making a framework and reference points. I need the help of lines to know where the artwork needs to go on the sand," he said.
"You've only got minimal time with the tides and weather, so I've called it Art in an Hour because that's what I want it to be."
Alex uses a rake, a stick and some string to create the artwork.
His most recent design was created on Friday, May 24 as part of National Volunteer Week (May 20-26).
The artwork is helping to promote Lifeline's 13 11 14 crisis support line and Lifeline Mid Coast volunteers.
"I think it's always a worthwhile thing to help others in the community and this fits that bill," Alex said.
"I'm more than happy to lend my modest skills to it."
Lifeline Mid Coast Training and Crisis Support Manager Di Bannister said the artwork collaboration is in honour of Lifeline volunteers.
"It's an opportunity to speak about the people who are behind the scenes and who do take those calls," she said.
"They are real everyday people and come from every demographic and that's what makes Lifeline unique."
A staff member from Lifeline Mid Coast had seen Alex's artwork and wanted to collaborate for volunteer week.
"He came on board very quickly and it's a unique type of artwork for our unique volunteers," Ms Bannister said.
Alex said the community's response to his sand art has been overwhelming.
"The feedback has been 100 per cent positive," he said. "I've had people of all ages and all demographics engage with the artwork.
"I've had teenagers give me the double thumbs up and visitors to Port Macquarie and locals loving it."
Some of the artworks have been interactive mazes and Alex said people of all ages have been "jumping in" and interacting with the artwork.
"Thank you to everyone for saying you enjoy what I do and I look forward to doing this as an ongoing thing and the encouragement has been exactly what I need to keep going," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.