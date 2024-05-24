Beverley Mayers 'grateful' to be home after turbulent Singapore Airlines flight

Beverley Mayers says she feels "lucky to be alive" and "grateful" to be back in Port Macquarie after her experience on the Singapore Airlines flight that was struck by severe turbulence, resulting in the death of one passenger.
"I am just counting my blessings to be back home," the 81-year-old told the Port Macquarie News. "It wasn't my time to go."
Mrs Mayers, who had been visiting her daughter in England, was on the London to Singapore SQ321 flight, seated in the middle row with her seatbelt fastened.
She said the flight, which had 56 Australians on board, had been uneventful until it hit turbulence about 10 hours into the journey.
"We had a little bit of turbulence during the flight, but nothing to really worry about."
Then, without warning, Mrs Mayers said chaos erupted as the plane plunged about 6000 feet within minutes.
"The next second was like bang, and then everything was falling from the overhead cabins, with items and people being thrown around the plane," she said. "Things just went everywhere... I thought the plane was going to break in half."
"Everyone was in complete shock. Some were crying for help, others were lying on the floor, not moving."
Mrs Mayers said she felt "a sense of calmness" in the immediate aftermath.
"I checked myself over and I was all fine, so my next thought was, how could I help the people around me?" she said.
"The girl next to me had lost her glasses and was in really bad pain, and the other person next to me had been asleep and had taken his seat belt off, so he had injuries, though not severe."
The pilot requested an emergency landing and the plane was diverted to Bangkok, where it landed safely.
Mrs Mayers likened the scene outside the plane after landing in Bangkok to a "warzone", with police, fire brigade, and ambulances ready to assist the injured.
"I was calm until I got into that holding bay, and then I felt sick inside and really shaky," she said.
Mrs Mayers said the Singapore Airlines staff were "magnificent" in their response to the aftermath.
"Some of them had been hurt as well, but they went above and beyond to help everyone."
"Everywhere you turned at the holding bay, someone was there to help you and guide you, and that was wonderful."
Mrs Mayers said she was relieved when she landed at Sydney Airport, where she was warmly greeted by her son.
"All I could feel was gratitude," she said. "I was grateful to be alive and with my family.
"My other son came over to see me that night, along with all my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was wonderful.
"To hold them and to know that they were there in my arms meant the world to me."
While she didn't suffer any physical injuries, Mrs Mayers said the emotional impact still lingers.
"I will be asleep and then I will wake myself up crying, and I think to myself, 'What are you doing? You're safe on land,' but I think the emotional scar will be there for a little while," she said.
"It will just take time to heal."
Mrs Mayers said she had been touched by the community support.
"I have received so many wonderful phone calls with people checking in on me," she said.
Mrs Mayers, an avid traveller, said she isn't afraid to get back on a plane.
"I love to travel, and I am not frightened to fly again," she said. "I think that it's not going to happen again, but if it does, it does.
"My message to others would be to hold your family close and to keep your seatbelt on."
