Port Macquarie couple on first ADF repatriation flight from New Caledonia

A Port Macquarie couple were among the passengers on the first ADF repatriation flight out of New Caledonia earlier this week.
Robyn and Hermin van Haren, both in their 70s, were two of the 70 Australians and foreign nationals to board the Air Force C-130J Hercules on May 21.
The couple had been on the island to take time out and relax as Hermin has leukaemia, but their dream holiday turned sour when the unrest started.
Mrs Van Harren said she was very relieved and grateful for the ride home and that the locals had been very accommodating and willing to share their limited food supplies.
It's estimated there are about 500 Australians in New Caledonia and about 300 had registered their interest with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in coming home.
Many passengers onboard the flight that landed in Brisbane on Tuesday were anxiously awaiting a flight home after being stranded in the wake of unrest, which led the South Pacific island to declare a state of emergency.
Flight Lieutenant Rogers said the ADF contingent deployed on short notice and established a staging area at RAAF Base Amberley with government officials to assist with planning the assisted flights home.
"Key considerations included the requirement for safe passage of the stranded Australians from their accommodation to the pickup location at Noumea's Magenta Airport," Flight Lieutenant Rogers said.
"The ADF was able to provide rapid planning and remain agile until the situation on the ground stabilised to enable the deployed contingent to execute the repatriation plan in support of DFAT."
ADF contingent leader Flight Lieutenant Thomas Rogers, of 383 Squadron, said the ADF crew were on standby and ready to assist with flights as soon as the Australian Government was given diplomatic clearance to land at the Pacific island.
"On board the aircraft was a small contingent of medical, security and maintenance personnel, as well as DFAT and Australian Border Force staff to enable the swift processing of passengers," he said.
At least six people have died in the territory and hundreds have been injured since violence broke out last Monday.
French troops are trying to stem further unrest, with buildings razed, shops looted and roads barricaded.
The government will continue to work with other countries on securing more flights, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said.
