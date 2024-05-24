Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie couple on first ADF repatriation flight from New Caledonia

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 24 2024 - 10:12am, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Port Macquarie couple were among the passengers on the first ADF repatriation flight out of New Caledonia earlier this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.