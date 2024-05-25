Heartfelt gratitude for cardiac rehabilitation gift to Port Base Hospital

Heart Health NSW has donated a $4000 treadmill to Port Macquarie Base Hospital's award-winning Cardiac Rehabilitation Program.
The essential piece of equipment will play a crucial role in helping cardiac patients strengthen their hearts and recover from their cardiac episodes.
The new treadmill, in the hospital's gym, is set to become an integral part of the rehabilitation process.
Cardiac Rehabilitation program coordinator Jannie Denyer said she was extremely grateful for the support provided by Heart Health NSW, which has previously donated weights, an upright exercise bike and other equipment that ensures the gym provides a comprehensive service focused on getting cardiac patients back on their feet.
"Our Heart Health NSW volunteers are valued partners in our program, not only helping to fund vital exercise equipment that makes our rehab program so effective, but also giving their time to act as support buddies for new cardiac patients, providing essential encouragement and companionship," Ms Denyer said.
"In their spare time, they also raise funds to provide equipment to our gym, which directly contributes to better patient outcomes."
Heart Health NSW President Doug Short said it was an honour to support the program and its patients and staff.
"The Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at Port Macquarie Base Hospital is recognised as a leader in cardiac rehab across the state. It is an honour for our volunteers to be part of an initiative that significantly improves the quality of life for patients and their families," he said.
The hospital's Cardiac Rehabilitation Program has earned accolades for its comprehensive approach to cardiac care, focusing on physical recovery, mental well-being, and ongoing support for patients.
The addition of the new treadmill will further enhance the program's capabilities, offering state-of-the-art resources to aid in patients' recovery journeys.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.