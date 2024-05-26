Port Macquarie Race Club ready to get back in the saddle in September

The Port Macquarie Race Club is on track to resume racing in September, according to chief executive Nardi Beresford.
The track has been closed for nearly a year for renovations to address ongoing drainage concerns.
During the closure, races scheduled for Port Macquarie were moved to other Mid North Coast tracks, including Kempsey and Taree.
Despite initial delays in the renovation process, Beresford is optimistic about reopening in time for the Port Macquarie Cup, which was cancelled last year.
"We're aiming to be racing in September," she said. "We're hoping to get a few trials and gallops in early September, then have a two-week break before the Port Cup.
The Port Macquarie Cup, set for Friday, October 11, will feature eight races with $500,000 in prize money.
The excitement will continue on Saturday with the annual Steeline Raceday, offering $168,000 in prize money across seven races.
"We're very confident that the track will be up and running in time for the Port Cup," Beresford said.
"We've already started planning for it, and we have a few different things planned for this year's event."
Beresford said the renovations have not only improved drainage but also included the construction of an arena in the middle of the track.
"During the Port Cup, we'll have a bar, tables and chairs, a food van, and music out there for the younger age group, ranging from 18-30 in age," Beresford said. "It's a new option for the public which will be really exciting."
The club is also looking to set up a hospitality marquee for about 200 people.
Beresford said the track's improved drainage means it can handle all weather conditions without impacting the year-long schedule.
"The hope is that there will be no washed-out meetings now," she said. "We're aiming for it to be one of the best racing surfaces in NSW."
The club hopes to attract bigger meets and high-calibre trainers, jockeys, and owners to the area, with an eye on hosting the Country Championships in February 2025.
"We also want to take on meetings from other clubs that do have washouts, which will help the industry in the area," Beresford said.
Although the club has taken a financial hit due to the lack of racing income, Beresford remains positive about the future.
"Obviously, we haven't had an income stream in the sense of the racing income, so it has eaten into our funds a bit, but that's to be expected," she said. "It's a bit of short term pain for long term gain."
With the renovations nearing completion, Beresford said the club looks forward to resuming racing.
"We're excited to be back and racing,' she said. "The track is looking amazing, and we will treat it like a newborn baby, making sure everything goes perfectly.'"
