Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Port Macquarie Race Club ready to get back in the saddle in September

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
May 27 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Port Macquarie Race Club is on track to resume racing in September, according to chief executive Nardi Beresford.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.