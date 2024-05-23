Case conference held in Town Beach alleged sexual assault case

A court has heard there has been a case conference held in relation to the 26-year-old man charged over the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman on Port Macquarie's Town Beach last year.
The case against Bilal Jdid was mentioned in Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Thursday, May 23.
Court documents show Jdid has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, and sexually touching another person without consent.
According to documents presented to the court police say an 18-year-old woman was on Stewart Street, Port Macquarie, about 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 when she was allegedly approached by Jdid.
It is alleged he sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene on foot.
The court heard Jdid was not known to the woman and had been in Port Macquarie for one week before the alleged assault took place.
The 26-year-old had been granted bail in the Sydney Supreme Court on November 27, 2023.
The prosecution told the court they were seeking an adjournment for the defence to "consider the offer made" at the case conference.
"The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will be pressing for committal on the next occasion," the prosecution said.
Jdid's defence lawyer appeared via audio visual link and said the defence could not confirm if they would be ready to proceed to committal on the next occasion as they "need more time".
Magistrate Darcy said she was putting the case down for committal on the next occasion.
"If the offer is not accepted, [the case] will be committed for trial," she said. "This case has been around for a while now."
Magistrate Darcy granted an adjournment for four weeks. The case will return to Port Macquarie Local Court on June 20 for committal.
