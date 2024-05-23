Young person robbed at knifepoint at Port Macquarie's Town Beach skatepark

Police are appealing for public assistance to help identify three alleged offenders after a young person was robbed at knifepoint at the Town Beach stakepark.
Between 5am and 6am on Saturday, May 11 a young person was approached by three unknown males at the skatepark at Town Beach, Port Macquarie.
The three males demanded property from the young person, before producing a knife and taking possession of the young person's bag.
The young person fled from the skatepark and later reported the matter to Port Macquarie detectives.
The first male is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, 16-18 years of age, wearing a black Nike hooded jumper with red shorts and white Asics shoes.
The second male is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, 16-18 years of age, wearing a grey hooded jumper and tight black long pants.
The third male is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, 16-18 years of age; however, description of clothing hasn't been provided.
Anyone with information that may assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Port Macquarie detectives on (02) 6583 0199.
