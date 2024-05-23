Kenny's surf report: what time of year is the best to surf?

Hi all, every week we talk about the surf conditions, but rarely do we think about the time of the year and how it affects the conditions, so this week I would like to tell you about my theory and what I believe to be the best month to surf.
January, February, and March can be tricky with NE winds, March can turn into a dog's breakfast with winds turning SE and swell abating.
We move to April and things start to turn around, with more SW winds but not a lot of swells.
May arrives, I don't know what other surfers think but I love May, everything seems to line up. Constant S-SW winds with lovely grand swell up to 2.5 metres and clean conditions on all beaches, with the point break including Plomer, Racecourse, Flaggies and North Haven firing on all cylinders.
It's hard not to love surfing in May and a big plus is that the water temperature still sits around 20 to 22 degrees. It is also why the surf crew have an annual trip up to Plomer around this time.
Conditions this week look great, following on from last week.
Swell will be 1.5-2 metres, S to SE with light winds around 10-18 knots from the SW, with tides between 1.4-1.8 metres in the mid-morning and lows very early in the morning and the late afternoon at 0.4-0.7 metres.
So, grab a mate and go find a wave and celebrate the month of May.
Next week there will be a report on the Plomer surf crew trip.
Port Macquarie local Kelly Mills has taken out the Birdrock Memorial Surf Classic men's shortboard title.
It was held in Bonny Hills under windy conditions on May 17-19.
Mills was pushed all the way by fellow competitor Kayle Enfield in the finals.
Imojen Enfield claimed the win in the women's shortboard title.
Damien Kelly and Jenni Sewell took out the longboard competition.
