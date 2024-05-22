What's biting: bream blitz and drummer delight on the Mid North Coast

In the Port Macquarie region this week, the beaches are alive with fish.
North Shore Beach is a haven for bream, and the action is expected to pick up even more after the full moon on Thursday.
In the river, flathead enthusiasts are also having a blast, with soft vibes in the 14-20 gram range proving irresistible. Keep your eyes peeled for mulloway - travelling mullet and tailor are attracting these larger predators, so there's a chance of landing a trophy catch.
Off the rocks tailor fishing has been great, with good catches reported from headlands both north and south of Port Macquarie. This exciting fishing should continue for the coming weeks.
Luderick anglers can look forward to improvement as well, with these fish expected to become more active in the coming weeks. While the FADs are being removed for winter, offshore fishing remains productive.
Spanish mackerel and cobia can still be found in Plomer Bay and from the reefs straight out the front. Bottom feeders are in for a treat too, with encouraging numbers of snapper and the occasional quality pearl perch being caught around 60 meters off Point Plomer when the current cooperates.
The good times are rolling for bream anglers in Camden Haven this week. Both baits and lures are working a treat, and with the water clearing up, bream are active from the breakwalls all the way to Queens Lake.
Flathead fans are also in luck, with a variety of baits and lures enticing these tasty fish. The news is good for luderick anglers too, as fishing at the breakwalls is steadily improving.
If you're hitting the beaches, Grants and Dunbogan offer a steady stream of bream and the occasional whiting. Tailor are keeping things interesting, and a few early season salmon are starting to show up.
While there's no word on monster mulloway, there are plenty of school-sized fish cruising around Lake Cathie and North Haven.
Rock anglers are rejoicing with a surge in drummer numbers over the past week.
While popular spots from Port Macquarie to Seal Rocks are productive, but consider exploring the local ledges. These hidden gems offer great fishing in both calm and rough conditions, and often see less fishing pressure. Offshore fishing has transitioned to target bottom feeders.
Snapper fishing is particularly promising, with some impressive catches reported, including fish up to nine kilos. Baits are currently the most effective method, but lures are expected to take centre stage as winter approaches. Keep an eye out for pearl perch, kingfish, and bar cod on the deeper reefs as well.
The Macleay is firing this week, with excellent fishing opportunities across the region.
Tailor are a consistent catch off the rocks, with fish present on most headlands. While most are smaller fish, some exceeding two kilos have been caught. Drummer numbers are also good, with excellent reports from Hat Head and increasing numbers around the South West Rocks ledges.
Flathead fishing in the river remains outstanding, with fish available throughout the area downstream of Jersey.
Luderick fishing off the breakwalls has picked up, with some nice catches around a kilo reported. Bream are also active off the breakwalls and in Back Creek, with evenings offering the best results. For mulloway enthusiasts, larger fish have been elusive, but plenty of school-sized fish up to a metre have been caught between the walls and in deeper upstream locations.
Offshore, the reefs have been very productive, offering a variety of catches. Snapper and pearl perch are common in depths of 30 to 50 meters off both Grassy and Crescent Head.
Kingfish numbers are strong, with fish up to 8 kilos caught in various locations. Even further offshore, anglers with suitable equipment have enjoyed success targeting bar cod and blue eye trevalla. As a reminder, the FAD will be removed in the coming days for its annual winter maintenance.
