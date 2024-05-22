Six teenagers charged following police pursuit and alleged stealing offences

Six teenagers have been charged following a police pursuit and crime spree stretching from Tamworth to the Mid North Coast.
About 6.45am on Wednesday, May 22 police from the Mid North Coast, Manning Great Lakes and Port Stephens police districts were involved in an operation to stop two vehicles travelling north on the Pacific Highway after reports the cars had allegedly been stolen.
Mid North Coast Police District Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly said officers stopped a vehicle after deploying road spikes near Bago Road and arrested five individuals.
The five offenders, aged between 14 and 17, were taken to Port Macquarie Police Station.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital suffering minor injuries.
"A short time later, police conducting an operation in Taree stopped a second vehicle and another offender was arrested and taken to Taree Police Station," Det Insp O'Reilly said.
"Police will allege that these vehicles had earlier been involved in matters down in the Hunter Valley, near Maitland."
Det Insp O'Reilly said the vehicle that was stopped near Bago Forrest Road was allegedly stolen in Muswellbrook and police are investigating links to break and enter offences in the Tamworth and Willow Tree areas.
Police are also investigating a link between a pursuit involving four vehicles on the Hunter Express Way near Maitland.
"We have seen a significant rise across NSW with this type of offending... we are seeing links between offenders from the Mid North Coast, Newcastle and Tamworth."
Det Insp O'Reilly said social media appears to be "one of the drivers for this offending".
Det Insp O'Reilly said young people driving vehicles at very high speeds are endangering themselves and the community.
"We are also seeing these people entering homes with weapons, again creating significant risk to the good people in the community," he said.
"What we are seeing is very dangerous behaviour committed unfortunately by young people."
As inquiries into the incident continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Port Macquarie Police on 6583 0199.
