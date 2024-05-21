What to do if you want to be a Port Macquarie-Hastings councillor

Have you ever wanted to be a councillor? Here's your opportunity to learn what it takes to represent the community at a local government level.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) is inviting all community members with an interest in running as a political candidate at the 2024 NSW Local Government Election to attend upcoming candidate information sessions.
In partnership with Local Government NSW, PMHC will be hosting two candidate information sessions over the next week to empower, encourage and equip interested candidates with the information and knowledge they require to stand for council and represent their community.
The first session is on May 27 from 5.30pm-9pm and will be conducted as an online session.
The second session will be face-to-face on May 28 from 10am-1.30pm at the council's Burrawan St office. To attend, register at LG Election - Candidate Information Session booking (openforms.com).
A further presentation, for which a date has not yet been set, will be provided later in the year by the Australian Women in Local Government Association to promote representation by women in local government. Further details will be provided when available.
These sessions, which are being facilitated by Local Government NSW, will provide an informative and educative insight into the role and responsibilities of elected members, and include an overview of important matters such as;
They will also inform potential candidates about the expectations of the councillor, how local government works and what becoming a councillor entails.
The NSW Local Government elections will include the elections of Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor and councillors and a constitutional referendum regarding a reduction in councillor numbers. The elections will be held on Saturday, September 14.
To register for the upcoming sessions, please visit LG Election - Candidate Information Session booking (openforms.com).
