CSU students celebrate their achievements at graduation ceremonies

Natasha Marshall said it feels "surreal" to be graduating with her Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science (Diagnostic Radiography) degree from Charles Sturt University (CSU).
She is one of 289 graduates taking to the stage at The Glasshouse during the official graduation ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 21 and 22.
Ms Marshall grew up in Port Macquarie and said celebrating alongside her peers at the official graduation ceremony was an incredible milestone.
"I love Port Macquarie, so I was really glad that I could go to university here," she said.
Ms Marshall studied at CSU Port Macquarie for the first three years of her degree before moving to Sydney in her final year.
"There was great scope for involvement within the university," she said. "I worked at the campus library for two years during my studies, participating in events such as 'The Great Book Swap' and leading group library tours for new and prospective students."
Since completing her studies in 2023, Ms Marshall secured employment on the Sunshine Coast as a radiographer earlier this year.
"It feels really amazing to be graduating from university. It's surreal," she said.
A fascination for physics is what led graduate Bree Redgrove to pursue a career in her chosen field.
It was a high school excursion to a nuclear reactor that sparked her interest and saw her enrol to study a Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science (Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging) at CSU Port Macquarie.
"I remember leaving the excursion feeling incredibly fascinated and eager to learn more about the reactor," she said.
Growing up in Singleton, Ms Redgrove's love of physics began in high school, where she had the opportunity to travel to the ANSTO Nuclear Reactor at Lucas Heights in southern Sydney.
"Later that day after visiting, I researched potential university courses that aligned with jobs in a similar line of work to the scientists that I met at ANSTO," she said.
Ms Redgrove graduated with her degree on Tuesday, May 21 and has also secured work after completing her studies.
She recently moved to Cairns and has been working full-time for the past six months.
"In my immediate future I am hoping to learn magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and Lutetium-177 therapy for prostate cancer," she said.
"Even further into the future, I would love to eventually do locum work for a year in the UK."
A total of 1183 guests will attend the official graduation ceremonies in Port Macquarie on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Students from CSU Faculty of Science and Health graduated at the two ceremonies held on May 21, while students from the Faculty of Business, Justice and Behavioural Studies and Faculty of Arts and Education will take to the stage on May 22.
CSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon PSM congratulated graduates on completing their studies.
"Congratulations to all of the 289 students graduating at our Port Macquarie campus this week," she said.
"It makes us very happy to know that we're producing the graduates that will fill the skill needs of this growing region."
Prof Leon said she encourages graduates to take every opportunity that is presented to them.
"I encourage graduates to be open to new opportunities and step out into the world feeling confident that they can do well for themselves and make a difference," she said.
