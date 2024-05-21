Police investigate after vehicle on Horton Street targeted by vandals

Police are appealing to the public for information after unknown offenders allegedly caused damage to a vehicle parked at a business address on Horton Street, Port Macquarie.
The incident occurred at 10.54pm on May 13, 2024, when offensive language was spray-painted on the vehicle, resulting in significant damage.
The first alleged offender is described as having a small, skinny build.
They were seen wearing a grey hooded jumper, black shorts with red stripes on the sides, Adidas slides, and a dark mask.
The second alleged offender also has a small, skinny build and average height.
They were reportedly wearing a black hooded jumper, dark shorts, and dark sneakers with a white stripe.
Authorities are seeking assistance from the public to identify the perpetrators and gather more information about the incident.
If you have any information that could aid the investigation, please contact the Port Macquarie police station at 6583 0199 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
When providing information, please quote reference E 81429629.
