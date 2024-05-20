Letter: Are green slips an insurance rort?

At that time when your car registration falls due, so does your Green Slip renewal.
The cost of a Green Slip is determined by many factors, one of which is the number of demerit points you have accrued, if any.
A traffic fine for being a few kilometres over the speed limit was $128 (December 2022), and accrued one demerit point.
But that demerit point alone meant the major insurers all increased their premiums by almost $200, from $312 to $509 for example. That is a 63 per cent increase. And since the demerits remain for a period of three years and four months, you will be paying an additional $600-$800 over the time it takes to get that one point expunged.
It is highly doubtful that the insurers could justify a premium increase of over 60 per cent, for three to four years, due to one demerit point.
But as nobody in government challenges these obscene charges, insurers are free to extort the public.
Max Hugen
Wauchope
