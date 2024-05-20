Port Macquarie businesses shine at annual gala dinner

Port Macquarie business owners donned their best dazzling frocks and suits for the 2024 Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards on Saturday, May 18.
Now in its 17th year, the gala dinner annually celebrates the region's business success.
The 2024 Coastline Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards showcased businesses across 35 categories. There were over 270 nominations this year and 183 entries, which was an increase of 33 per cent compared to last year. There were also 7701 votes cast.
The sold-out gala dinner was held at Panthers.
The big winner of the night was Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic, which snapped up a total of four awards including Business of the Year.
Executive officer of Business Port Macquarie Malcolm Neale said the night was a "successful" one.
"We had over 500 people there on Saturday night and the feedback we've received so far has been really positive," he said.
"There was a really good vibe on the night.
"We had a record number of entries this year and 14 new businesses entered which was great to see."
Accommodation - Beachscape Holiday Rentals
Automotive Services - Get Detailed By Joseph
Childcare, Education & Training - Port Macquarie Performing Arts
Cleaning & Property Maintenance Services - Wonder Woman Cleaning Services
Community & Social Services - Omnicare Alliance Ltd
Construction - Hotondo Homes Mid North Coast
Creative Services & Communications - Lucy Humphries Photography
Financial Services - Farnsworth Financial
Food Production & Catering - Soul Sister Grazing
Hair & Beauty Services - Lux Laser & Aesthetics
Health & Wellbeing - Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic
Hotels, Clubs & Bars - Panthers Port Macquarie
Industry, Manufacturing & Engineering - On Time Blinds
New Business - florence jones
Professional & Business Services (5 or less employees) - Belle Property Port Macquarie
Professional & Business Services (six or more employees) - PC Pitstop
Restaurants & Cafes - The Round & Round Group
Retail (five or less employees) - Touchwood Flowers
Retail (six or more employees) - Coast 2 Coast Sports
Tourism & Attractions - WildNets Adventures
Woman in Business - Rebecca Stockwell
Community Impact Award - Tender Funerals Mid North Coast
Outstanding Employee - Sarah James
Outstanding Young Business Leader - Laura Mayes
Outstanding Business Leader - Catherine Shaw
Employer of Choice - under 20 employees - Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic
Employer of Choice - over 20 employees - Just Better Care Mid North Coast
Excellence in Innovation - Coast 2 Coast Sports
Excellence In Sustainability - Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic
Outstanding Community Organisation - The Nurtured Village Hampers Port Macquarie
Excellence in Micro Business - Any Occasion Cakes & Party Food, Love Letters-Letz Get Lit
Excellence in Small Business - Port Macquarie Performing Arts
Excellence in Large Business - Eire Constructions Pty Ltd
Wayne Jackson Outstanding Community Services - Irene Mifsud
Business of the Year - Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic
