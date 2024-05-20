Port Pirates return to form with win over Kempsey Cannonballs

The Port Macquarie Pirates have returned to form in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division competition, securing a convincing win against the Kempsey Cannonballs.
The Pirates snapped their two-game losing streak with a 41-19 victory at Crescent Head on Saturday, May 18, notching up their second win of the season.
The Pirates took control of the game early, heading into halftime with a 26-12 lead and keeping the momentum going throughout the match.
Leading the charge were seasoned players Sam Begbie and Andrew Boyce, each scoring two tries, while Kaes Besseling and Connor Robinson added the remaining two tries.
Port Macquarie Pirates coach Trent McBlane credited a change in team mentality for the turnaround.
"The boys really stuck together for the first time this year," McBlane said. "The win has come from a good change in the team's mentality."
McBlane said there's been a renewed focus on team culture after a few "disappointing" losses.
"We took a step back and spoke about the culture we want to have this season, and we've focused on improving that," he said.
"I think the team was fixated on it being our 50th year and being defending premiers, which added a bit of pressure."
Kempsey Cannonballs, who started the season strong with a victory in round one, have struggled to win games since.
They will face the Marlins next week, the team they defeated in round one, while the Pirates prepare for a clash with their cross-town rivals and ladder-leaders, the Hastings Valley Vikings, in the second local derby of the year.
Looking ahead to the upcoming derby against the Vikings, McBlane said the team wasn't putting much weight on the game.
"It's just another week for us," he said. "We're not reading into the papers or their form.... we're just treating this as another game.
"It's always going to be a good atmosphere when we've got that rivalry at their place, so hopefully the boys step up for that one."
The Vikings are holding their annual charity game at 3:15pm, wearing specially designed jerseys supporting Australian Deaf Rugby team.
These Jerseys will be auctioned after the game at Port City Bowling Club around 6pm with all funds raised assisting the Australian Deaf Rugby Teams travels to South Africa.
Port Macquarie will be well-represented in the Mid North Coast Axemen squad for the NSW Country Rugby Union Championship on the June long weekend.
After a close representative men's match in Grafton, where the northern division beat the southern side 33-21, several Port players made the squad.
From the Port Pirates, Kye Marshal, Corey Stocks, Kaes Besseling, Sam Begbie, and Jameson Williams were selected. From the Hastings Valley Vikings, La Murvai, Fii Lipe, and Jeff Ismail made the cut.
Douglas Masani will represent Wauchope Thunder in the championship.
The women's team includes Wauchope Thunder players Kitiara Porter, Natalie Towle, Paris Rock, and Samantha Porter. Sacha Everingham and Maddie Major from the Port Pirates also made the cut.
