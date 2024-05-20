Port Macquarie News
Port Pirates return to form with win over Kempsey Cannonballs

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
May 20 2024 - 3:00pm
Port Macquarie Pirates defeat Kempsey Cannonballs. Pictures by Penny Tamblyn

The Port Macquarie Pirates have returned to form in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division competition, securing a convincing win against the Kempsey Cannonballs.

