Man allegedly threatens residents, smashes windows in attempted break-ins

*WARNING: some readers may find video footage in this article disturbing.
A man has been charged after allegedly smashing windows and threatening residents in three homes in Port Macquarie overnight .
Police were called to Cedar Close about 10.40pm on Thursday, May 16 after a woman reported a man was kicking her front door and had smashed her front windows.
The woman and her grandson sought refuge in a neighbour's home while police searched for the man.
Police were then called to nearby Fernhill Road, where a man had allegedly broken several windows of a unit before moving to a second unit and forcing himself inside, threatening an elderly couple.
All three properties sustained extensive damage with multiple windows smashed, as well as furniture, fences and pots damaged.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District attended and deployed pepper spray in the arrest of a 38-year-old man.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with two counts of destroy or damage property, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence break and enter house, destroy property, intimidate police officer in execution of their duty without actual bodily harm, and carry cutting weapon upon apprehension.
He was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Friday, May 17.
As a result of the smashed windows, the man sustained injuries to his hands and remains in hospital under police guard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.