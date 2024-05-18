Melinda Cockshutt defies limits and makes history at Ultraman Australia

It's a goal that's been 18 months in the making for Port Macquarie's Melinda Cockshutt.
The Ultraman (UM) Australia is one of the most physically and mentally challenging events held in the country.
And Cockshutt not only completed the 515km three-day triathlon, but etched her name in UM history after winning the women's category with an overall time of 27:39:17.
She said she was shocked to have been crowned champion in the women's category.
"I didn't even have it on my radar to think that was anything remotely possible," she said. "I was very surprised but super ecstatic.
"It's been a little bit of an out-of-body experience. I can't believe my body actually did that."
Cockshutt said she was drawn to this race after starting her charity, Heart of Courage, with the goal of leading by example.
"I wanted to do something that terrified me a bit, so I can lead by example," she said. "I want people to take on events that they are nervous about but want to be courageous, so this was my event."
Cockshutt, who celebrated her 50th birthday last month, is the first woman over 50 to complete UM Australia.
The race, known for its gruelling physical and mental challenges, includes a 10-kilometre swim and a 146-kilometre cycle on day one, followed by a 274-kilometre ride on day two and an 84.3-kilometre run on day three.
Each day has a 12-hour cut-off, and athletes rely heavily on their support networks of family, friends, previous competitors and local volunteers.
While Cockshutt acknowledged it was a very tiring race, she said she had a "lot of fun" along the way.
"Everything had to go well," she said. "It's not just the race; the training for this is extraordinary.
"I did find it really fun as well. I enjoyed being with my crew and the scenery. It was just awesome."
Cockshutt said it was a special moment for her to finish the last 400 metres with her support crew.
"It was a really lovely way to finish the race because you can't do it without your crew," she said.
Earlier this year, Cockshutt biked from Sydney to Port Macquarie and ran over 36 kilometres in one week.
She also completed the 'Bridging the Gap' Bike Ride, a 500-kilometre journey, to raise awareness about regional cancer and First Nations cancer imbalances.
On top of all this, she completed the over 36-kilometre Triple Breakwall Buster at the Port Macquarie Run Fest on March 3.
"It's been a long preparation," she said. "We had to pick extraordinary training sessions that were out of this world.
"I think the run fest was what made me realise I could finish the Ultraman. I thought that if everything went well, I knew I could also finish this race."
Cockshutt is also committed to raising more than $100,000 by June 2024 for her charity, Heart of Courage.
She co-founded the Heart of Courage Project with Bec Hoschke, focusing on improving regional cancer outcomes, particularly First Nations cancer imbalances.
As of May, the project had raised up to $75,000, which will be given to the Hastings Cancer Trust to support programs and services on the Mid North Coast.
"Our goal is $100,000. We also want to donate 1000 trees to Landcare to rejuvenate areas in the Hastings region that need it."
Now, Cockshutt said she's focused on resting her body and committing to her charity.
"It's been a hectic two years, and I am so happy that I can now tick this off my list."
