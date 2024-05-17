Citizenship ceremonies welcome new Australians to Port Macquarie

Louisa Oduro travelled to Australia from Ghana in 2018 on a student visa and is now officially an Australian citizen.
Ms Oduro was one of 39 new Australian citizens welcomed into the Port Macquarie-Hastings region after two ceremonies in Port Macquarie on Friday, May 17.
She said it feels "surreal" to officially be an Australian citizen.
"I thought it would be a really long process to become a citizen after coming here on a student visa to study, but it happened quickly," she said. "It is quite surreal."
Ms Oduro studied nursing in Australia and is now working as a registered nurse at Port Macquarie Private Hospital.
"The journey has been alright and I'm excited to be an Australian citizen," she said.
The two ceremonies held on May 17 welcomed new citizens from almost 20 countries including the Philippines, United Kingdom/Britain, New Zealand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Czechia Republic, Italy, South Africa, France, Thailand, Canada, Ghana, Poland, England, Wales, Turkiye, New Zealand and Brazil.
There were 22 new citizens welcomed during the first ceremony and 17 took the official oath in the second ceremony.
Mayor Peta Pinson presided over the citizenship ceremonies and welcomed our new citizens.
"During 2023 our local area welcomed 153 new Aussies into our community and I look forward to welcoming more," she said.
"I'm truly honoured and very privileged to be the presiding officer for our local citizenship ceremonies.
"It's a day you've been waiting so very long for. It's an emotional day."
