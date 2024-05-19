Top athletes to inspire Port Macquarie SLSC members at end-of-season gala

It's a rare opportunity to mingle with some of Australia's top surf sports athletes, and it's an honour reserved for the members and their guests of Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club at their end-of-season celebration on may 25.
Courtney Hancock, a renowned coach, athlete, and commentator, will be the esteemed MC at the event.
Her impressive career is marked by countless podium finishes and three Nutri-Grain Ironwoman champion titles, including being the first woman to win the Coolangatta Gold four times.
Joining her is Matt Bevilacqua, who, at just 16 years old, became the youngest person to win the Tasmanian Open Ironman title-a race he would go on to win three years in a row.
Bevilacqua was also the first Tasmanian to win the Coolangatta Gold. He is a two-time Nutri-Grain Ironman Champion (2018 and 2023) and a five-time world champion in the gruelling Molokai to Oahu Paddleboard World Championship.
Hancock will be hosting a Q&A session with Bevilacqua.
Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club has had an impressive year, punching well above their weight as a small club.
The under-19 men's boat rowing team, in particular, brought home a state title silver medal and made it to the Australian titles final.
Masters competitors had podium finishes in individual and team events at the State and Aussie Titles, and came away with fifth place at the NSW state titles. The club also had success at the country titles, winning medals on the sand and in the water from juniors through seniors.
Club president Paula Stone said the end-of-season celebration "is not just a party".
"It's a time for patrolling members, competitors, parents, associates, and all the club volunteers and their guests to come together, recognise some fantastic contributions, and reflect on the season that has been, she said.
"It is our way of saying thank you, and it is shaping up to be a memorable night."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.