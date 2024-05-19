Port Macquarie News
Top athletes to inspire Port Macquarie SLSC members at end-of-season gala

By Staff Reporters
May 20 2024 - 4:00am
Matt Bevilacqua and Courtney Hancock will attend Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club's end-of-season celebration on May 25. Left picture supplied by Surf Life Saving Australia, right pictured supplied by PMSLSC
It's a rare opportunity to mingle with some of Australia's top surf sports athletes, and it's an honour reserved for the members and their guests of Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club at their end-of-season celebration on may 25.

