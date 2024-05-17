Budgets - where's the balance?

Everyone seemed so excited about the $300 energy rebate for households. I hate to be ungrateful but with my power bill up by 25 per cent, and regularly over $800 a quarter, that's not going to go far. John Hanscombe did the sums for me - $300 divided by a quarter, equals $75 - that's a monthly saving of $25 or a weekly saving of $6.25. John suggests we buy ourselves a sausage roll and a bottle of water with that.