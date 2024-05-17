Hibbard Sports Club collapses into liquidation; assets to be auctioned off

Hibbard Sports Club has gone into liquidation after appointing voluntary administrators last month.
The "family-friendly club" which sponsored several community sporting groups, including the Port Macquarie Sharks, appointed Shaw Gidley as administrator on April 11.
The club continued to operate until it became "financially unviable" on Sunday, May 12.
Director at Shaw Gidley and liquidator of Hibbard Sports Club Ltd, Ben Ismay said the decision was made to put the business into liquidation and sell off the assets after a creditors meeting on Friday, May 17.
"Shaw Gidley has been operating the business since April 11 when the club went into administration," he said.
"We tried to find a suitable club that would amalgamate with Hibbard Sports Club and we put out a request to other clubs, but unfortunately no other clubs wanted to amalgamate.
"Financially it wasn't suitable to continue operating as a business and the club was closed on May 12."
The club won't reopen and creditors have commenced the sale of assets.
"Auctioneers have been inside and there will be an online auction of assets," Mr Ismay said.
Hibbard Sports Club prided itself on having a "lovely community atmosphere with great friendly service".
The club was a major sponsor of the Port Macquarie Sharks Rugby League Club, the Australian School Rugby League, Port Macquarie Mako's Touch Football and Rugby Tots.
"The club sponsored a lot of community sporting groups and organisations and unfortunately that sponsorship won't continue now," Mr Ismay said.
"This will put a dent in the Port Macquarie Sharks' budget, but hopefully another local club will sponsor them."
There were also a number of events including wedding receptions and birthday parties booked over the coming months at the club.
"There were 15 events where people had paid a deposit," Mr Ismay said. "And unfortunately we're not in a position to refund the deposits at this stage."
This is the third business in the Port Macquarie-Hastings to go into administration over the past year.
