Port Macquarie's Matt Bruce fighting for second national title

Fresh off his victory last year, where he claimed his first Australian title in Muay Thai, Port Macquarie fighter Matt Bruce is gearing up for another shot at glory, this time in kickboxing.
Representing Rogue MMA, Bruce will step into the ring on May 25 to compete for the 72kg Australian K1 title.
His opponent, hailing from Japan, will be fighting his first kickboxing match in Australia.
While Bruce anticipates a tough clash, he said he's feeling confident about the upcoming bout.
"I'm about as confident as I was before the last fight," he said.
"I have full faith in my team and my diet, and I believe that these guys get the best out of me.
"I have never gone into a fight where I didn't feel fully prepared, and I'm ready to claim a second title."
Bruce said winning a title in kickboxing has been a goal six years in the making.
"This is the title that I have wanted the most, so it would mean a great deal to me to win," he said.
"It would also be special to have two national titles under my belt in two different weight classes."
The fight also serves as preparation for the ISKA world championships, scheduled to take place in Austria in October.
After competing on the world stage for the first time last year, Bruce said he's determined to go all the way this year.
"After this fight, I will start preparing for that," he said.
"We went all the way to the last day and then just fell short, so it would be good to go all the way this year."
