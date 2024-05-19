Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie's Matt Bruce fighting for second national title

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated May 22 2024 - 11:41am, first published May 19 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fresh off his victory last year, where he claimed his first Australian title in Muay Thai, Port Macquarie fighter Matt Bruce is gearing up for another shot at glory, this time in kickboxing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.