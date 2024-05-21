'Friends make life more pleasant': Keith Ainsworth turns 100

Keith Ainsworth spent his 100th birthday doing what he loves: drinking coffee and having great conversations with friends.
"Family is a good thing, but to have a really good friend is the greatest thing," he said.
"I have always had such lovely friends in my lifetime, they make life more pleasant."
A close-knit group gathered at Levande Parkland's Village cafe to celebrate Keith's remarkable accomplishment on Monday, May 21.
It was a joyous celebration with many commendations including a carefully handwritten card from 104-year-old Ken Buckle encouraging him to 'keep counting'.
Keith was born on May 20, 1924 in the Western Suburbs of Sydney, but quickly developed a deep love for the country and books.
He became a successful wholesale bookseller under Keith Ainsworth Pty Ltd and is known for his contribution to libraries across NSW.
More recently, Keith has created a name for himself at the retirement village for his colourful display of flowers.
"Everybody knows and comments on Keith's flowers," his wife Mary said.
"A lot of people get very happy just by looking at the flowers," Keith added.
Keith was 70 when he was introduced to Mary through a mutual friend, and he has not left her side since their first date on a golf course.
"When we married, we thought we would be lucky to get ten years together," Mary said.
"But we have now been married thirty years."
Keith credits Mary as the secret to his long life, whereas she said it was because she threw out his deep fryer when she married him.
Together, Mary and Keith have travelled around the world with the highlight being their honeymoon in the Canadian Rockies.
"We had a very lovely honeymoon because the girl who did our papers put us down as honeymooners, so we were upgraded to the honeymoon suite," Keith said.
"We would go to the reception desk at these big resorts and they would be expecting kids," Mary added.
"But instead there was this 70-year-old and almost 60-year-old turning up.
"But they believed us and we got the best rooms in all the places we went to," Keith said.
Keith said the happiest time of his life has been the years spent with his wife Mary.
