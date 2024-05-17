Mid Coast set to face A-League stars in clash against New Lambton

MID Coast Football coach Mandi Langlar wishes last weekend's deferred Northern NSW Women's Premier League clash against New Lambton had gone ahead.
The game was yet another victim of the wet weather, adding to the list of wet weather matches that Mid Coast has to play.
Mid Coast will host New Lambton on Sunday at Taree Zone Field in a game postponed from March.
"New Lambton have their Newcastle Jets A-League players available this week, so it's a shame last weekend's game didn't go ahead,'' Langlar said.
Newcastle players Lauren Allan and Cass Davis will both be making their first appearances for New Lambton on Sunday.
"They'll obviously add a bit of starch to New Lambton and a lot of flair. We'll have to be on our best behaviour to slow them down and stop the service up to the likes of Tara Andrews,'' Langlar said.
"But I'm confident that if we can get back into the style we were playing before the (rain-enforced) break then we'll make them earn everything they get.
"The girls are keen - we're off the bottom of the table now and they want to keep the momentum going.
"We're on the improve and I don't know if there are a lot of other teams in the league that can say that.''
Langlar added playing against footballers the quality of Allan and Davis is part of the experience her young squad gets in the premier league.
Mid Coast hasn't played in a fortnight due to the weather.
