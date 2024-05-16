Kenny's surf report: interview with Bonny Hills surfer Kelly Mills

The Birdrock Memorial surf classic was originally called the Mark Edwards Memorial.
After Eddy, a local Port Macquarie resident and junior surfer, was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident at Caloundra.
The first competition was held at Middle Rock in 1981 and was won by Robert Wolfe, a mate of Eddy's from Caloundra.
As the years went and more of our board riding mates passed away, it became known as the Birdrock Memorial.
As the memorial stands on Town Beach headland, there are 99 names of our board riding colleagues from the Hastings Valley who we have surfed with over the years who have passed away.
We meet every year with mates and family to celebrate these people.
Following on from last week, I interviewed Kelly Mills from Bonny Hills, who is a past winner of the memorial and last year won the Birdrock Long Board title.
I asked him how old he was when he first started surfing and he replied: "I was eight years old when I surfed up at Noosa with my dad on an old eight-foot balsa board. By the time I was 11 years old I had swapped to a five-six foot thruster board and started going to competition at the age of 13.
"When I moved to Bonny Hills, I hooked up with BMD boards, who are one of the local board shapers. My standard board is a six-foot thruster with a round pine. I like to switch boards occasionally and have several long boards as well."
I asked him what Birdrock Memorial means to him, and his reply was: "It is the camaraderie, and then it becomes a great surf reunion, with surfers coming from all over Australia. We take time to remember those mates we have lost and to get bragging rights until next year."
He also noted that May is one of the best months for surfing with light S-SW winds, and when the banks are good there are waves all the way up and down the coast.
Lastly, I asked him what his favourite local break was, and he replied that he likes Middles at Towns or the sharp bank at Lighthouse. This may have something to do with the fact he is a goofy footer, and these breaks favour his style.
He said his one regret is that his dad has stopped paddling out with him and joked that he is a lot younger than me.
Good swell coming Saturday and Sunday, 2-3 metres abating to 1-1.5 metres from Monday onwards.
With winds S-SW at 10-15 knots, with tides being higher in the morning 1.4-1.8 metres and lows mid-morning 0.4-0.6 metres.
The water temperature sitting around the 20-22 degrees mark.
Lifesavers at Town Beach report that sand has moved into the flagged area, and the rip has started to disappear.
There are a lot of surface fish, with dolphins cresting the waves on the higher tides.
Always remember Ken's quote: "You arrive at the beach and see waves, paddle out there.
Safe surfing.
